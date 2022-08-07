The NRL is deciding how to react to Ricky Stuart's post-match personal attack, with league bosses expected to consider suspending the Canberra Raiders' mentor.
The family of Jaeman Salmon called for the NRL to take action against Stuart after he launched extraordinary attack on the Penrith Panther on Saturday.
A contrite Stuart says he regrets his post-match verbal lashing, with more details emerging about what triggered his stunning tirade.
But it might have come too late, with the NRL considering multiple harsh penalties after Stuart twiced described Salmon as a "weak-gutted dog".
Suspending Stuart for a week or more would make a massive statement about personal attacks, which a rare despite rugby league's fierce rivalries.
Stuart's personal gripe with Salmon stems from a clash more than a decade ago when Salmon played in the same junior team at Cronulla.
Stuart is still incensed by what happened back then, but declined to shed more light on the situation when asked by The Canberra Times and then apologised for his actions on Sunday.
"We were disappointed by the comments of Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart after what was a fantastic game of football for the Panthers and our son, Jaeman," the Salmon family said in a statement.
"We were surprised by Ricky's claim that he knows Jaeman personally as they have had no contact since Jae was 12 years old.
"We are calling on the NRL to take action as we believe Jaeman has been wronged in this situation.
"We will follow the correct procedures and let the NRL complete a thorough investigation."
Stuart's initial comments were met with shock and condemnation for the way Salmon was singled out and the Canberra coach could face a significant fine from NRL bosses.
The Raiders say the matter is one for the NRL, while Salmon wanted to respond to reporters at Canberra Stadium but was told not to inflame the situation by Panthers officials.
"My reaction was to a family situation that I thought I had dealt with, clearly I haven't. I allowed my emotions to get the better of me and for that I am very sorry.
"There is a history between Jaeman Salmon and my family that I will not go into. I should not have brought it up after the game, but it just got the better of me.
"I am truly sorry that I have caused my family and the game unwarranted attention."
The Panthers are reportedly exploring legal options of Salmon's behalf and the fall out of the incident is set to drag into this week.
The Raiders were beaten 26-6 by the Panthers and were held scoreless for more than 70 minutes, leaving their finals hopes on the precipice of disaster.
Stuart took the defeat in his stride, saying it would not rattle the Raiders ahead of four must-win games to finish the year.
But he launched an extraordinary broadside at Salmon when asked his thoughts about the Panthers' half being put on report for striking Tom Starling.
"Where Salmon kicked Tommy - it ain't on," Stuart said. "I've had history with that kid. I know that kid very well. He was a weak-gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now.
"He's a weak-gutted dog person now."
Salmon was put on report for contrary conduct for the incident and the NRL match review committee dealt the Panther a grade one charge. Salmon will likely cop a $1,000 fine with an early plea, or face a $1,500 fine if he fights the charge and loses.
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said there would be an investigation.
The NRL was in damage control on Saturday night and Sunday morning, with Stuart's comments taking the focus off on-field results and the looming finals series.
"Whenever there's an issue like this, we ask the integrity team to gather information and have a look at it," Abdo told Sky Sports Radio.
"Obviously, as a decision-maker, I also need to involve myself and speak to the respective parties as well.
"Clearly the comments are disappointing and we're going to take a close look at it.
"Everyone deserves due process. We'll engage with Ricky, understand all the facts, gather all the information then deal with it through the course of the early part of this week."
Stuart has been fined more than $100,000 throughout his career and there is some thought his latest comments could prompt a suspension.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
