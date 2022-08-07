Salmon charged, Raider facing suspension following spiteful NRL clash

Panthers five-eighth Jaeman Salmon has been charged for his role in a controversial incident during his side's win over the Raiders on Saturday night.
The incident, in which he appeared to lash out at Canberra hooker Tom Starling drew the ire of coach Ricky Stuart.
In comments he has since apologised for, Stuart labelled Salmon a "weak-gutted dog".
While he was slapped with a grade one contrary conduct charge, the Panther will escape without suspension. An early guilty plea will attract a $1000 fine, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.
The incident was one of multiple flash-points in a controversial and fiery affair, Penrith ultimately prevailing 26-6.
In total, two Panthers and two Raiders were charged.
Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris faces up to three weeks on the sidelines for a grade three careless high tackle on Ryan Sutton. The forward was sin binned during the match and will sit out two weeks if he takes the early guilty plea.
Two Raiders also found their names on the charge sheet, Joseph Tapine to escape with a $3000 fine for a grade one crusher tackle. Should he fight the charge and lose, the prop will serve a two-game ban.
The powerful forward left the contest in the first half with a rib injury, he will have scans to determine the severity of the injury.
Nick Cotric is facing suspension, the winger hit with a grade two careless high tackle charge.
An early guilty plea will trigger a one-match ban, two if he is unsuccessful at the judiciary.
The charges are the latest development as the fallout to the controversial evening continues.
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo confirmed on Sunday morning Stuart will be investigated by the Integrity Unit.
The coach released a statement in which he conceded emotions got the better of him during the post-game press conference.
"I regret saying what I did on that platform after the game," Stuart said in a statement.
"I was speaking as a father and not as a football coach.
"My reaction was to a family situation that I thought I had dealt with, clearly I haven't.
"I allowed my emotions to get the better of me and for that I am very sorry.
"There is a history between Jaeman Salmon and my family that I will not go into.
"I should not have brought it up after the game, but it just got the better of me.
"I am truly sorry that I have caused my family and the game unwarranted attention."
Meanwhile, Tariq Sims' career as a Dragon could be over, the forward hit with a grade three careless high tackle charge in his side's loss to the Sharks.
He will miss four games with an early guilty plea, five if he is unsuccessful at the judiciary.
