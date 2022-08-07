Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will be investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit after his controversial comments on Saturday night.
Talking to the media following the 26-6 loss to the Panthers, Stuart labelled Penrith five-eighth Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog."
The comments prompted an immediate firestorm, many fans and commentators quick to condemn the Raiders coach.
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo was among those disappointed by the remarks. Talking on radio Sunday morning, the league boss declared a full and thorough investigation would be conducted in the coming days.
"Whenever there's an issue like this, we ask the integrity team to gather information and have a look at it," Abdo told Sky Sports Radio.
"Obviously as a decision-maker, I also need to involve myself and speak to the respective parties as well.
"Clearly, the comments are disappointing and we're going to take a close look at it. It has just happened, so everyone deserves due process.
"We'll engage with Ricky, understand all the facts, gather all the information then deal with it through the course of the early part of this coming week, as we do with everyone that happens of the round."
Stuart was discussing a controversial incident during the match in which Salmon appeared to lash out at Raider Tom Starling.
Salmon's boots made contact with the hooker's head and groin region, the Canberra coach labelling it a deliberate act.
The Panther was penalised and placed on report after the incident.
"He's got the double whammy. One in the lunchbox and one on the chin," Fox Sports commentator and former NRL player Michael Ennis said of the incident.
When asked about the incident after the match, Stuart did not mince words in describing his thoughts.
"Where Salmon kicked Tommy - it ain't on," Stuart said in his press conference.
"I've had history with that kid. I know that kid very well. He was a weak gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now.
"He's a weak gutted dog person now."
Salmon was asked if he wanted to respond and defend himself, but the Panthers advised him not to add further comment. Ivan Cleary was unaware of what Stuart had said until asked about it in his press conference.
"I don't think I need to respond to those comments," Cleary said. "I know what Jaeman is like and he's valuable at our club, and we love him.
"It's hard to see with the small screens. I can't imagine Jaeman would have deliberately done that. I honestly didn't really see it."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
