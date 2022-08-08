The Canberra Times
Engineers examine retaining wall collapse at Geocon's Wava construction site in Phillip

Hannah Neale
PB
By Hannah Neale, and Peter Brewer
August 8 2022 - 7:30pm
The 970 space multi-storey carpark next to the site has also been closed after Saturday's collapse took out its roadway. Picture: James Croucher

Engineers were examining the Phillip construction site on Monday where a huge retaining wall collapsed over the weekend, bringing down hundreds of tonnes of dirt and concrete and forcing the closure of one of Woden's largest carparks.

