Don't get me started on viral videos that celebrate dads doing basic parenting

There was a mix of men and women, standing around, having a chat. There was one bloke in a suit, and I watched as he pulled out his phone to take a call. His whole posture changed. Look at me, super dad that I am, a very important office worker, who can still be here for pick-up, and he peacocked about for a while making sure everyone noticed how important he was. All hail the VIP dad. The mums just got on with it. Finding tissues, settling disputes, pulling snacks out of their bags. All this happened in 15 minutes. I'm a very slow walker.