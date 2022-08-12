The Canberra Times
Don't get me started on viral videos that celebrate dads doing basic parenting

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Am I the only cranky mother who can't understand why we get excited when fathers actually do some parenting? Sure, Megan Doherty's story about the special daddy-daughter hair workshop earlier in the week was extremely cute, but really? Good on you mate, you managed to pull off a plait. Something millions of mothers do every morning as they send the kids out the door, after sorting lunchboxes, finding lost school shoes, signing permission notes and making sure that night's dinner is in the slow cooker ...

