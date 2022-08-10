The Canberra Times
Voice a vital first step towards justice and reconciliation

By Letters to the Editor
August 10 2022 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Garma Festival. Picture: Supplied

Rod Matthews (Not All One Voice, Letters, August 9) writes that an Indigenous Voice to Parliament assumes that all Indigenous people are of the same opinion. Not so. Mr Matthews trivialises the issue by referring to "opinions" of Indigenous peoples. What is at stake are vital interests arising from lived experience. And it is a key premise of the proposal for the Voice that there is a broad spectrum of interests across all Australian Indigenous peoples that have to date never been properly considered by the Australian Parliament or government in making decisions directly affecting Indigenous lives.

