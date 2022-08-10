Voice a vital first step towards justice and reconciliation

Labor did in fact help to create the trillion-dollar debt, endorsed it and is now extending it. In particular, the PM, Treasurer and almost every minister are crying about being saddled with a trillion-dollar debt as if they had absolutely nothing to do with it. The opposite is true of course. The Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government blew a credit of some $40 billion and then added another $170 billion to the net debt. Then they planted the financial time bomb that is the NDIS that the Coalition had to pay for. Then there has been the billions to counter COVID-19, to support those out of work and subsidies on fuel, all of which Labor supported and has now extended. The Treasurer even has the hide to claim that "we have nothing to show for it".