Deb is not sure how we should move in these perilous times: "Nancy deliberately poked the bear. Silly thing to do. I really don't know what is the best for Australia, it is in a precarious position. I am incensed by the mean and bullying attitude of China though. It's not just the trade wars, now they are saying they will determine the next Dalai Lama. The world did nothing when they invaded Tibet back in the '50s and they are still tramping all over the Tibetans. Honestly, if we don't collectively stand up to them will we be in a situation like Ukraine? Damned if we do, and damned if we don't. I think I would still fight for freedom though."