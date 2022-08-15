The Canberra Times

Recipes from Marion Grasby's new book Just as Delicious perfect for family dinners

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 15 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vietnamese-style roast chicken. Picture: Supplied

For Marion Grasby, food entrepreneur and media publisher, the point is not just what ends up on your plate. When she wrote her first book, Always Delicious, she wanted to capture what you love most about her food and lifestyle channels: the tips, techniques and, most importantly, recipes that work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.