When it comes to breakfast food, cereal or toast ain't got nothin' on this: hot and spicy pork with golden eggs and handfuls of fresh herbs. This is the type of breakfast I would eat on a typical morning in Bangkok on my way to work but understandably it's not everyone's cup of tea. In which case, it's equally good for lunch or dinner! You can serve it as is, with toast on the side or with steamed rice.