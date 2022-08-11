The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Zed Seselja reaped what he sowed and the Liberal Party is in strife

By Letters to the Editor
August 11 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT voters turned their back on Zed Seselja in Senate voting. Picture: Karleen Minney

For many ACT voters in May, contemplation of "ousting" Scott Morrison as PM would have been a secondary consideration ("Former ACT senator Zed Seselja admits 'deep sense of dread' before Scott Morrison's election loss", August 10). As time went by voters could clearly comprehend the consequences of the ACT Liberals and their only federal representative continuing to cling to their co-joined, inertia-driven lack of commitment and poor communication about key matters of local and national concern and urgency.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.