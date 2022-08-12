The Canberra Times
Dave Rennie confident Noah Lolesio's future is bright despite missing out on Wallabies selection

August 12 2022
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is eager to develop Noah Lolesio into an elite flyhalf. Picture: Getty Images

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has backed Noah Lolesio to continue developing despite overlooking the Brumbies flyhalf for this weekend's clash with Argentina.

