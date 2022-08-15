The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Samuel Johnson, Love Your Sister holding family fun day in Canberra with triumphant return to Lyneham netball courts

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Love Your Sister's "head of cancer vanquishment" Samuel Johnson is undertaking a regional fundraising tour for the charity, including two events next month in Canberra. The highlight will be family fun at the Lyneham netball courts, the scene of his late sister Connie's amazing last hurrah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.