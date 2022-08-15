Love Your Sister's "head of cancer vanquishment" Samuel Johnson is undertaking a regional fundraising tour for the charity, including two events next month in Canberra. The highlight will be family fun at the Lyneham netball courts, the scene of his late sister Connie's amazing last hurrah.
Advertisement
Connie, the founder, with Samuel, of Love Your Sister, died in 2017 after battling cancer for a decade.
This September marks five years since her passing.
Her death came just four months after she and Samuel raised more than $2 million in the Big Heart Project, as people covered the Lyneham netball courts in 5c pieces or donated money online and in-bank.
Samuel will be in Canberra next month for two events.
The first, An Evening with Samuel Johnson, will be held at Eastlake Gungahlin at 6pm on Friday, September 9. This will be a rare chance to hear Samuel in person, combining real-life stories and filmed pieces to reflect on the events and people who have inspired him and some of the challenges and triumphs of Love Your Sister.
The Love Your Sister Family Fun Day will be held on Sunday, September 11 from 10am to 3pm at the Lyneham netball courts. There will be music, stalls and lots of activities for the kids.
Canberrans are being asked, in the meantime, to start fundraising for Love Your Sister, whether it's at work, school or in your community.
It could be a crazy hair day, rattling a tin or getting mates to sponsor your personal fundraising, all to help Love Your Sister vanquish cancer.
Johnson said 100 per cent of proceeds raised would go to cancer research "no skimming, no admin, no BS".
"I'm very excited about it," Johnson told supporters.
"I'm going to be hitting 12 towns in NSW and Victoria [and the ACT] and I need your help ...You can help me raise as much money as possible before I get to that town. You can set up a fundraising page, you can cut off your locks, you can have a swear jar at your local small business. Really, you can do anything."
Canberra holds dear Connie and Samuel.
The link to the Canberra Love Your Sister events is here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.