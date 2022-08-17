The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The team behind XO, ILY and Vood open new cafe in Fyshwick

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 17 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Iannelli, Kent Nhan, Camila Paloma and Mia Hubble. Picture: Pew Pew Studio

Now you have a perfectly legitimate excuse to head out to Fyshwick for a quickie with the opening of a new cafe on what used to be the site of a "popular night-time destination", as the team delicately puts it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.