Governor-General David Hurley has officially opened Canberra's first early-intervention autism centre in Garran, saying the facility will be life-changing for local families.
Advertisement
Canberra's biggest health charity, the John James Foundation, funded the almost $5 million building while the land was gifted by the ACT Government.
Mr Hurley's wife Linda, a retired teacher, wrote a song for the occasion of the opening:
"Children with autism receive therapy and care to shine.
Early intervention life changing kids they thrive," she trilled.
The opening had been delayed for 12 months due to COVID shutdowns and the federal election. But on a foggy Canberra morning on Wednesday, the facility finally got its due attention.
Mr Hurley, who is patron of the John James Foundation, said the facility reflected "the real richness of spirit that exists in the community here in Canberra."
"So what a gift for children with autism, to unlock their potential, to watch them develop and to go on and make their own way in the world," he said.
AEIOU chair Susan Rix said the Canberra service had three classrooms, with a fourth due to open later this year. The team is comprised of occupational therapists, behaviour analysists, speech pathologists, early childhood teachers and highly trained early intervention specialists.
"There is a team around each child, with therapists and educators working together, in partnership, each day," Ms Rix said.
"Families are supported with opportunities to develop new skills, too. Most importantly, AEIOU is fun. It is inclusive, playful, and respectful for learners and their families."
AEIOU patron Associate Professor James Morton and his wife Louise established the AEIOU Foundation in a church hall in Queensland in 2005. There are now 11 AEIOU centres around Australia, the latest being the purpose-built facility in Canberra.
"We've come so far. This facility is beautiful. It's probably the most stunning, complete facility I've seen over all the years of being involved in [AEIOU].
"Just to think where we were in 2005 in a rickety, rackety church hall to a facility like this. It's an amazing facility for generations of young children with classic autism in the ACT and their families."
Wednesday was also a big day for Professor Morton whose son Andy was diagnosed with autism almost 20 years ago and who benefitted from early intervention therapy.
Advertisement
"Today our almost 23-year-old boy Andy moves into independent living with a boy that he's known since special school in grade 10. And it's a step in life he's very ready for," Professor Morton said.
"And it's amazing for us as parents to see where he's come from as a three-year-old diagnosed with autistic to the happy 23-year-old living his very best life."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.