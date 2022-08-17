The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's 'life-changing' AEIOU autism centre celebrated at its official opening

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AEIOU founder Associate Professor James Morton, Governor-General David Hurley and Linda Hurley, John James Foundation chair Paul Smith and AEIOU chair Susan Rix officially open the Canberra facility. Picture: James Croucher.

Governor-General David Hurley has officially opened Canberra's first early-intervention autism centre in Garran, saying the facility will be life-changing for local families.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.