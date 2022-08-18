The Canberra Racing Club has landed one of the men responsible for the $180 million Randwick racecourse redevelopment as their new chief executive.
They've appointed former Australian Turf Club boss Darren Pearce to the role, which he will start on September 5.
It means they'll have two chief executives, with current boss Andrew Clark currently on sick leave until at least September.
Pearce will arrive at the club during one of its most challenging periods - facing a trainer exodus due to escalating worker's compensation insurance costs and an inability to get horses consistently into the lucrative Highway Handicap series.
The sport's also facing mounting pressure from the ACT Greens, who opposed the memorandum of understanding with the ACT government and want to shut down funding to the industry - despite benefiting massively from the point of consumption tax that's set to raise the government at least $100 million over the next five years.
Pearce has extensive experience in the racing industry, having also been the Australian Jockey Club chief executive and Tabcorp executive general manager of media and international.
READ MORE:
Thoroughbred Park's in the middle of their Territory Variation Plan as part of their proposed redevelopment, which was set to boost the ACT economy by $1 billion.
That project's one of the major reasons they've recruited Pearce after he was part of the $180 million Randwick grandstand redevelopment, having worked alongside Racing NSW.
"Darren joins the [Canberra Racing] having been a senior executive within both racing and wagering and the banking and accounting industries," chairman Tim Olive said.
"He was the youngest ever CEO of the Australian Jockey Club in 2009, founding CEO of the Australian Turf Club and executive general manager of media and international at Tabcorp.
"In his time at the ATC, Darren played a key role in reinvigorating Sydney racing, leading the organisation through a period of major growth and change.
"He was closely involved in the merger of the AJC and STC and was the inaugural CEO of the merged entity.
"Importantly, in view of the CRC's major redevelopment plans, he partnered with Racing NSW to secure funding for the redevelopment of Randwick racecourse, including the delivery of a new six-storey, $180 million grandstand facility, and successfully oversaw the project with the ATC Board and team.
"He was the leader of the ATC when the Championships and the Everest race concepts were introduced by Racing NSW.
"His time as CEO of the ATC coincided with a period of major increases to prize money, strong growth in the industry and a major financial strengthening for the club and Racing NSW."
Pearce provided the Canberra Racing board with a 15-page presentation of his vision for the future of the race club.
He'll be at the helm of the redevelopment, which could include 3200 dwellings, a hotel and aged-care facility.
"This is a once in a 100-year opportunity to deliver business and precinct transformation that will have a generational impact," Pearce said.
"I am highly focused to create a brighter future for the thoroughbred racehorse, the people who care for them and the people of Canberra.
"Our precinct development will be world class and offer incredible amenity to our clubs' patrons and new neighbours.
"Thoroughbred training, race-day and entertainment facilities will be world class, environmentally friendly, safe and proudly represent our nation's capital."
More to come.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
