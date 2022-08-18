The Canberra Times

How do human eggs stay dormant and reproductively healthy for decades in the ovaries?

By Imma Perfetto
August 18 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How can human eggs remain dormant and healthy in the ovaries for so long?

Human eggs form before birth and can remain reproductively viable for up to 50 years before they are fertilised. But how can they remain dormant and healthy in the ovaries for so long?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.