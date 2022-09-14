This very large exhibition of his paintings is the largest survey of his work that we have seen in Canberra and tours to the Orange Regional Gallery and next year to the S.H. Ervin Gallery in Sydney. Although it has a selection of a few pieces of his earlier work, it cannot be called a retrospective and has a focus on his paintings from the past decade. In some ways this is a pity, as Murphy is overdue for a retrospective exhibition that would include some of his quirky student work and the sophisticated explorations of colour from his years in London as well as a selection of his drawings, lithographs and his fascinating sculptural assemblages.