Set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy (known as the Third Age), The Rings of Power starts in a time of relative peace. Middle-earth has endured the great wars of the First Age, and its impact is still strongly felt by elves, dwarves and hobbits alike. This Second Age of Middle-earth should be one where they start to rebuild, one which sees kingdoms rise to glory. But darkness is brewing that will see great powers forged, unlikely heroes tested and those same great kingdoms fall to ruin. And from the moment episode one begins, there is just one name pointing towards what lays ahead - Sauron, the greatest villain to have ever flow from Tolkien's pen. The journey is unknown, but what it leads to is well-known to even the most casual Lord of the Rings fans - the forging of the rings.