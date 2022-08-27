Discovering that kale eaten only in cold weather and when the leaves are small and tender, not giant and fibrous, tastes delicate and delicious and I have been ignoring a tasty, easily grown winter veg for far too long. But I'm still not going to eat kale in summer.

Lifting the guards on the young trees so the wallabies can't nibble the newly sprouting tops. We guard our trees till out of wallaby reach, then use the tree guards elsewhere. Easier than fencing - you can never permanently fence out a wallaby.

Picking the last of the red-stemmed winter rhubarb as the first of the thick green-stemmed rhubarb emerges.

Turning garden scraps into soup: the last of winter's pumpkin and carrots puréed with broccoli leaves, or going-to-seed parsley leaves or bok choi and similar green veg that are deciding to leap up into bloom.

Glorying in the first of the yellow daffodils, first the singles and now the fat, globulous doubles that have so many petals the stem can bend or break with the extra weight of water after a rainstorm.

Pulling out the weeds that only emerge in spring just after you think you have the "ready for summer planting" beds weed-free. Spring weeds are sneaky.