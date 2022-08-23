The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Richard Marles lifts 'anti-woke' memo on Defence banning diversity, LGBTI events

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:59am, first published 1:56am
ADF members participated in this year's Covid-safe Mardi Gras to promote Defence's values of service, courage, respect, integrity and excellence. Picture: Department of Defence

The Defence Minister has overturned a ban on military and public service staff from engaging in some "woke" charity, cultural and diversity events that was imposed by his predecessor Peter Dutton in May last year.

