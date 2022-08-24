The Canberra Times
Kyle Wilson granted day bail to attend funeral as trial over 'Pooh' cocaine looms

By Blake Foden
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 7:30pm
Audio of a phone call made by a person police believe to be associated with the drug importation plot.

A man accused of trying to receive a lucrative cocaine delivery for a friend called "Pooh" will temporarily walk free as he waits to stand trial over his alleged role in a plot to import the drug.

