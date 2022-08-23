The Canberra Times
Mitchell Laidlaw to serve three months in jail for culpable driving that killed Sue Salthouse

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:30am, first published 6:35am
Disability advocate Sue Salthouse died after Mitchell Laidlaw, inset, rear-ended her wheelchair-accessible motorcycle. Pictures: Jamila Toderas, Blake Foden

A judge has warned the driver who killed a respected disability advocate he will be "in a world of pain" if he is busted behind the wheel with illicit drugs in his system post-release.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

