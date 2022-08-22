A sporting coach who promised a child protégé that he could help her play for Australia one day allegedly groomed her and committed other sexual offences that involved "persistence and almost obsessive interest in the young person", a court has heard.
The prosecution's allegations tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday state that in 2019, the defendant, 70, began a one-on-one training program with a girl at her home.
The program had "touch experiments" because the defendant concluded that she was a kinaesthetic learner and would learn best through touch.
During the next 12 months, the alleged grooming involved the defendant touching the girl, repeatedly kissing her cheeks, hugging her, and asking her about masturbation fantasies.
"The defendant told [the complainant] he believed she had nowhere to sexually experiment and that she could always come to him," the prosecution case alleges.
The complainant repeatedly told him she did not want to have sex with him, but he insisted on repeatedly returning to the topic, saying things like "you would be so good at sex".
The defendant also allegedly gave her a vibrator to help her masturbate and asked if she wanted to perform a sex act on one of her friends.
In late 2020, the defendant wanted the complainant to see a physiotherapist; however, he first ran his own tests, which allegedly involved him removing her bra and taking photos.
A few months later, a similar incident allegedly occurred with one of the complainant's friends witnessing it.
After the complainant's parents confronted the defendant, his "behaviour did not change", the prosecution case alleges.
When he was no longer allowed to coach the complainant, contact between the pair continued via her friend's mobile phone before he was cut off.
The complainant went to police in January this year and following a search of a Canberra house in August, an arrest was made.
The defendant, who is not named as the Magistrates Court on Monday granted an application for a non-publication order of his name, has not pleaded to the charge of grooming a young person.
He has also not pleaded to two counts of act of indecency on a young person under special care and one of intimate observations or capturing visual data.
In his application for bail for the defendant, lawyer Taden Kelliher said the proposed bail conditions amounted to "to home detention or house arrest".
He said the defendant had no criminal history and a 24-hour curfew would alleviate the prosecution's concerns about the likelihood of endangering or intimidating witnesses.
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna opposed bail and alleged the defendant tried to contact the complainant when he became aware of police involvement.
Mr Bargwanna said the girl was unsure about going to the police because she was afraid about what the defendant might do.
"The complainant is genuinely afraid," he said.
Magistrate Louise Taylor said she was "certainly troubled by what's outlined in the prosecution case", describing the alleged offending as "persistence and almost obsessive interest in the young person".
Ms Taylor said there was "no doubt" that the alleged offending reflected "classic grooming behaviours" of manipulation and predation.
"Even in circumstances where the complainant's parents attempted to intervene," she said.
The magistrate granted bail, saying the absence of a criminal history was significant.
"There is nothing I can point to that demonstrates that he does not have the capacity to remain in the community and abide by what would be a very strict regime," Ms Taylor said.
"My decision should not be seen as undermining or underplaying the serious nature of the allegations that are made against him or the strength of the prosecution case."
She said the granting of bail came with a "sharp warning" she hoped was "ringing in the defendant's ear".
"That any suggestion of contact or conduct that would bring him into her world in any way would be disastrous in relation to his liberty," Ms Taylor said.
Bail conditions include a curfew at his Canberra residence and leaving, in the company of his wife, only for medical, Corrective Services or court appointments.
The court heard the defendant has been admitted to the Canberra Hospital, but MRI results last Friday "did not reveal anything abnormal".
The non-publication order of his name was made based on the potential effects on his daughter's mental health.
The case is scheduled for return on September 12.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
