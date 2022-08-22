The Canberra Times
Grant Oldfield to face ACT Supreme Court trial in December over alleged murder of Douglas Creek

By Blake Foden
Updated August 22 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:10am
Detective Acting Superintendent Callum Hughes speaks to the media in January, when Grant Oldfield was arrested. Video: ACT Policing

An alleged Canberra killer will stand trial later this year after allegedly inflicting fatal head injuries on a fellow Kambah man, who died after checking himself out of hospital.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

