An alleged killer is behind bars after police claim he inflicted fatal head injuries on a Kambah man, who was found dead at his home after discharging himself from hospital. Grant Allen Q Oldfield, 49, did not apply for bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he was remanded in custody. During a brief appearance, he pleaded not guilty to a charge that he murdered Douglas Arthur Creek, 68, some time over the weekend. Prior to court commencing, Detective Acting Superintendent Callum Hughes, of ACT Policing, said police had been called to a Kambah home about 1.30am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance. "Police located a man there with head injuries," he told reporters. "The man gave an explanation of the cause of his injuries, which did not disclose an offence." Paramedics took the 68-year-old man, Mr Creek, to hospital for treatment but he checked himself out about 12.25pm that day. "[He] returned to his home and was seen alive by neighbours later that afternoon," Acting Superintendent Hughes said. However, late on Sunday morning, police received a report that Mr Creek could not be contacted. Officers went to his home for a welfare check and found him dead inside. About 11.30pm on Sunday, detectives investigating the death arrested Mr Oldfield and charged him with murder. The 49-year-old accused, who is also from Kambah, appeared via audio-visual link from a remote room within the court precinct on Monday morning. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: Special magistrate Margaret Hunter sat waiting for several minutes for him to be brought in the room, remarking at one stage: "What, is he coming from Timbuktu or something?" When he turned up, Mr Oldfield, who was represented by lawyer John O'Keefe, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea. Deputy director of public prosecutions Anthony Williamson told the court the gravity of the charge and the scale of the ongoing investigation meant police would need a lengthy period of time to prepare a brief of evidence. Ms Hunter accordingly granted a 10-week adjournment, listing the case to return to court on April 4. Acting Superintendent Hughes had earlier declined to comment on the nature of the relationship between Mr Oldfield and Mr Creek, saying this remained under police investigation. He described Mr Creek as having had "a number of injuries to his head". The senior detective also told reporters that police were still conducting crime scene examinations, which might take a number of days because it was important to be methodical and ensure all the available evidence was collected. He said investigators had spoken "a vast array of people" already. He urged anyone else with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7019104.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37pQecASsxP5kZpQjfMrnhn/70fe6b03-55e7-41b4-b38f-21601d1376f8.jpg/r3_495_5566_3638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg