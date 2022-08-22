The Canberra Times
Ryan Harder, Rayne Crowe offered 'resolution' to Old Parliament House fire charges

By Blake Foden
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:55am
Alleged arsonists Rayne Crowe, left, and Ryan Harder, right, outside court after previous appearances. Pictures: Lanie Tindale, Blake Foden

One alleged arsonist is weighing up an offer to resolve charges laid over the fire that badly damaged Old Parliament House, but a co-accused has expressed disinterest in a deal.

