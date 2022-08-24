Employment, productivity and gender equality are set to kick off Labor's highly anticipated jobs and skills summit.
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has outlined the agenda for the two day summit held in Canberra next week and spelt out how ongoing sector roundtables will inform the discussion on how to address challenges facing the economy.
Advertisement
Labor has called for the summit to examine a number of economic hurdles including shortages for skills and labour, slowing productivity and stagnating wages.
Dr Chalmers claims the government has a steadfast approach in releasing the handbrake which is holding back future growth.
"Issues like skills shortages, barriers to work, flatlining productivity and weak wages growth have been holding our economy and our country back - we want to release the handbrake," he said.
READ MORE:
"We want to bring Australians into our confidence about the challenges facing the economy, and find common ground on the solutions."
On Thursday and Friday, ACT MPs David Smith and Andrew Leigh will hold roundtables in the ACT to discuss future sporting infrastructure and jobs and skill challenges within Canberra.
The views of the territory government, unions, businesses groups and civil societies will help form the white paper that will follow after the national jobs and skills summit.
Dr Chalmers also confirmed he would be meeting with a number of stakeholder groups including the Business Council of Australia, the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Clean Energy Council.
The treasurer has also met with the major banks despite all four not getting an invite to the summit.
Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh will represent the entire banking industry.
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is poised to open the summit looking at the macroeconomic challenges which currently exist within the economy.
The agenda also shows seminars based on sustainable wage growth, skills for future industries and the role of skilled migration.
A number of stakeholders have flagged migration visa reform is urgently needed to fix existing short term skill shortages and job vacancies.
Latest employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlighted there were more job vacancies in July than people unemployed within the labour market.
The summit is expected to cover job opportunities within the emerging renewable energy market and highlight where skills will be needed in a decarbonised economy.
Dr Chalmers noted a consensus on these issues would not be reached from the summit, but rather inform future discussions and highlight areas for policy reform.
Advertisement
"We aren't looking for unanimity or absolute agreement on every issue, that's not the goal. We are seeking a broad consensus on the way forward," he said.
"We welcome lots of ideas, even if not all of them can be immediately progressed."
The summit will be held on September 1 and 2.
Liberal treasury spokesman Angus Taylor has previously called Dr Chalmers' summit an act of political grandstanding, while others believe the event will just be a talkfest and not produce any outcomes.
"It's becoming clearer by the day Labor's Summit will not produce the outcomes Australians are looking for to reduce cost of living pressures and drive productivity," Mr Taylor said.
Advertisement
"The Coalition's put forward several practical suggestions to boost productivity, including the very sensible policy of allowing veterans and older Australians to work more without it affecting their pension."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.