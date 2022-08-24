The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Treasurer outlines agenda for upcoming jobs and skills summit

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
August 24 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Employment, productivity and gender equality are set to kick off Labor's highly anticipated jobs and skills summit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.