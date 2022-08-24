The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey ACT partners with AIS and ACT government for Hockey Australia high-performance centre

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hockey ACT is hoping to lure the national teams to Canberra. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Hockey ACT has launched a three-pronged attack in a bid to lure the sport's national training base to the capital, adamant Canberra can help usher in a new generation of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.