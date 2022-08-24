The Canberra Times
Book Week 2022 kicks off in a flurry of creativity in parades around Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 24 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 7:30pm
All that bedazzling and trawling of op-shops; late-night painting of cardboard boxes and last-minute scurrying to find the book that matches the costume is paying off in schools around Canberra this week as Book Week parades begin in earnest, bringing real joy to the playground.

Megan Doherty

