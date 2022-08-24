All that bedazzling and trawling of op-shops; late-night painting of cardboard boxes and last-minute scurrying to find the book that matches the costume is paying off in schools around Canberra this week as Book Week parades begin in earnest, bringing real joy to the playground.
In a world where every kid seems connected to a device, this is a week to celebrate books, and every child has a favourite.
Advertisement
With a wonderfully-appropriate last name, Latham Primary School principal Lyndall Read appears to be born to be a teacher who loves books.
Dressed as a large crayon, Ms Read watched as the Book Parade took place in some late-winter sunshine on the basketball court at Latham Primary, with parents watching on and capturing the moment on their phones after COVID forced a restricted event for the previous two years.
There was a Magic Faraway Tree here, a Dogman or two there. Dinosaurs, dictionaries, Mad Hatters, Snow Whites and Peter Rabbits.
"I absolutely love Book Week, I think it's one of the most important weeks of the school year," Ms Read said.
"Celebrating literacy in any way, shape or form is just the most important thing for us to do here at Latham. And it was so lovely that we were able to have our families with us to be able to celebrate together."
Ms Read said Book Week did have an impact on students' reading habits.
"Absolutely," she said.
"It's a way of exposing kids to different stories for them to be able to see somebody in a costume and think, 'Oh, I wonder what that book is about' and to be able to celebrate. It's a great way of engaging our families.
"I love the inventiveness of costumes that our families are able to put together. Some really simple, some lovely and complex, and either is fine. It's that suggestion that books are important in our lives and we love reading and love sharing books, that's the most important thing for us here."
Year Six student Ethan Burke made his own Homey costume, from the Real Pigeons series of books, while his classmate James Sutcliffe dressed up as Dustin from Stranger Things.
They loved Book Week.
"You just celebrate books and they're just great to get into," Ethan, 12, said.
Advertisement
James said he got inspiration on what to read next.
"You can ask people, 'Oh what character are you?' or 'What book is that from?' and then you think, 'Maybe I'll read that book'," he said.
Year One student Xanthe Ryles, 6, dressed as the Panda from Please Mr Panda. She was also enjoying Book Week.
"You get to share your stories to other people," she said.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.