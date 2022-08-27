Ricky Stuart has a clear message for his good mate Mal Meninga.
You've got to pick Hudson Young for the Australian World Cup squad.
The Canberra Times revealed Meninga already had Young on his radar to do exactly that.
If anything, Young's form has only improved since then.
He scored another brace in the Canberra Raiders' massive 48-6 win over Manly at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
It took his season tally to 11, with seven of those coming in the past nine games.
That form has escalated to the same level as his potential rivals for the Kangaroos' second row - the likes of Liam Martin and Cameron Murray.
"If he keeps playing like this it's going to be hard to hold him out," Stuart said.
"I know Mal's a fan of Hudson's, but he's been consistent all season and I am biased with all of them, but absolutely he should be picked in that squad.
"I've been so happy for him because he's just a footy nut. He loves it. Every day. I'd love nothing more than to see his name get read out at the end of the season."
It's not only the amount of tries he's scoring though. It's also the way he's scoring them and when he's scoring.
He's scoring match winners. He's setting up tries with flick passes and grubber kicks. He's diving athletically for them.
But on Saturday he also showed he's got the raw power to smash through players when there's no gaps, which was how he scored his second try against Manly.
"He has. I love coaching him and I know the boys love playing with him, but he works extremely hard at his game," Stuart said.
"That's not just fluky. He works extremely hard at all areas of his game. He takes it very personal."
He wasn't playing NRL, but that didn't stop Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from showing exactly what the Raiders mean to him.
The New Zealand international was extremely emotional following the NSW Cup game, which could be his last for the Green Machine as he's joining the Warriors next year.
Young gun Xavier Savage has made the No.1 jersey his own this season following Nicoll-Klokstad's hamstring struggles.
But if the Raiders charge into the finals Nicoll-Klokstad could find himself called upon again.
And the Kiwi Raiders - including Jordan Rapana, Joe Tapine and Corey Harawira-Naera - showed exactly what he meant to them, performing an impromptu haka at the end of the game.
"I'm very happy for him that he is going to New Zealand because he's going to be with his kids. That's more important than football," Stuart said.
Raiders winger Nick Cotric (groin) is touch and go to be fit for the crucial clash against Wests Tigers next Sunday.
He missed the win over Manly, but could return for their must-win, final-round encounter, with the fact it's the final game of next weekend boosting his chances of being ready.
If he's not, Albert Hopoate has shown himself a more-than-capable replacement, scoring three tries in his six games for the Green Machine.
"He wouldn't have been able to play. We made a call early on him," Stuart said.
"It's still tight at the moment, but we've got a long turnaround."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
