Anthony Albanese wants his jobs and skills summit to herald the start of a "new culture of co-operation" between the Commonwealth, states, business and unions, as he embarks on a reform agenda aimed at setting the country up for the next decade.
The Prime Minister will mark 100 days since Labor's federal election win with an address to the National Press Club on Monday.
Mr Albanese will highlight the government's handling of the east coast energy crisis, rebuilding of damaged international ties and raising Australia's climate action targets as among Labor's achievements since sweeping to power on May 21.
Unions, employers, civil society groups and state and federal leaders are being brought together to tackle problems confronting the economy, including worker shortages and falling real wages.
Mr Albanese will attempt to temper expectations with his speech to the National Press Club, insisting none of the urgent challenges can be fixed at a two-day summit.
But he will express optimism that the event can usher in a new era of cooperation, which he argues is the key to securing "win-win" outcomes for employers and workers and boosting productivity across the economy.
"The biggest single outcome I'm hoping for is the beginning of a new culture of co-operation," Mr Albanese will tell the National Press Club, according to extracts from the speech supplied to The Canberra Times.
"A renewed understanding - between unions and industry and small business and government and community groups ... that building a stronger, fairer and more productive economy is our shared responsibility - and our common interest."
Mr Albanese will single out the gender pay gap and the structural barriers which prevent women from finding secure jobs as the type of problem which could be solved if stakeholders worked together.
But it would require more than just changing laws.
"We need a culture change too: a revitalising of bargaining and negotiation and give-and-take, new leadership on respect and safety and fairness for working women," he is expected to say.
Mr Albanese will use the speech to attack the Coalition for dealing in "short-term political stitch ups, not long-term solutions" during its near decade in power.
He will contrast that with Labor's approach, which he argues is about preparing Australia for success in the next decade.
Mr Albanese will describe Australia as being in the middle of the "recovery" phase for the pandemic.
The next phase, "renewal", will require the government to embark on reform, according to the Prime Minister.
Labor remains committed to the four pillars of the economic plan it took to the election: creating cheaper and cleaner energy, betters skills and training, more affordable childcare and domestic manufacturing.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
