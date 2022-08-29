All the auction items for the press gallery's Midwinter Ball are now up for grabs

All the auction items for this year's press gallery Midwinter Ball are now online, ready for bids.
The once-in-a-lifetime experiences up for grabs include a game of tennis or a game of pool at the Lodge with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, an "intimate dinner" with the teal independents and watching a game of cricket in the Big Bash League with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Dinner with the ACT's own independent senator David Pocock is also one of the items being auctioned.
The auction is open until 5pm on Wednesday, September 7 at ebay.com.au/str/bidforgood.
The ball will be held later that night.
"The Midwinter Ball Charity auction is a unique event that has successfully raised more than $4.4 million for charity," he said.
"I urge everyone to dig deep and make this year's event a success.
"I'd also encourage bids to have a game of tennis or a game of pool at The Lodge."
The items to be auctioned include:
The charities to benefit this year from the black-tie ball are Roundabout Canberra (which rehomes pre-loved baby and children's items to local families experiencing hardship), food rescue charity OzHarvest Australia, Fearless Women (which supports girls and young women in the ACT with mentoring, counselling and in-schools programs), Rural Aid Australia (which works with primary producers and rural communities to assist them through natural disasters) and the Ukraine Crisis Appeal run by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
