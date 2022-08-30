Anthony Albanese is again under pressure to guarantee financial support for COVID-19 patients for as long as they are forced to isolate.
The Canberra Times can also reveal ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will push for Canberra to host a new centre for disease control, which he says will be on the agenda at national cabinet on Wednesday.
The leaders of Australia's two largest states are calling for pandemic leave payments to remain while isolation is mandatory, warning cutting support would force people to "choose between feeding their kids" and slowing the virus.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initially resisted extending the payments, which were introduced under the Coalition, before eventually relenting last month as Australia faced a winter COVID-19 wave.
The payments, giving $750 to those forced to isolate for a week, were split between the states and Commonwealth and are now set to lapse on September 30.
But speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet both warned that should be extended while COVID-19 patients were forced to isolate.
"[Having] people choose between feeding their kids and stopping infections ... is not a choice we should make any family have to make," Premier Andrews said.
"We just shouldn't make anyone have to choose like that ... Those pandemic payments have worked and if we're going to continue isolation, then those pandemic payments should continue as well."
Premier Perrottet said the state had an obligation to support citizens whose liberties it was restricting.
"If that support is not there, what you will have is people leaving isolation and working to provide for their families," he said.
"We have a responsibility to [provide] that, and I'll make that point very clear tomorrow."
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr also backed extending support beyond September if needed, though noted payments would be reduced if isolation periods were slashed.
Mr Albanese's office did not directly respond to requests for comment.
National cabinet will also discuss cutting isolation periods from seven days to five, a plan pushed by Premier Perrottet since December.
Premier Perrottet reiterated his stance, stressing it was better for all jurisdictions to "move as one", and hoped for a "strong outcome" on Wednesday.
Premier Andrews said keeping isolation at seven days "made sense" during the winter wave, but the "time is right for fresh advice" with cases declining.
Mr Barr, who has urged caution over cutting isolation, did not believe a cut would be recommended by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Wednesday.
"I anticipate there will discussion in national cabinet tomorrow, and potentially further consideration at the September national cabinet meeting," he said on Tuesday.
Mr Barr said the federal government's pledge to implement a national centre for disease control would also be raised at Wednesday's meeting.
Mr Albanese this month revealed the Commonwealth has begun consultation with the states and territories over a CDC, which he said "at least a couple of premiers" were keen to host.
Asked whether he wanted the centre to be located in Canberra, Mr Barr replied: "Yes."
The Prime Minister has not suggested a timeframe for the CDC's implementation, but said funding would be revealed in the October budget.
Labor said the centre, an election commitment, would better coordinate Australia's pandemic response after COVID-19 exposed serious deficiencies in its preparedness.
Coalition leader Peter Dutton on Tuesday joined calls to slash isolation periods, describing Premier Perrottet as a "sensible voice" in the debate.
Mr Dutton said Australia was inevitably entering a period in which COVID-19 restrictions would unwind, warning the country should prepare to live with the virus for "many years to come".
"I think that's what the community expects and what the premiers and Prime Minister should deliver. Listen to the health advice, but be sensible about its application," he said.
"People need to get back to work and people need to reunite with their families."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
