Albanese should listen to Pocock on the stage three tax cuts

Senator David Pocock has urged Anthony Albanese to cancel the last government's tax cuts for the highest earners ("PM rejects Pocock's calls to scrap stage three tax cuts", canberratimes.com.au, August 30).
There comes a point where an increase in wages becomes grotesque. Multi-million dollar salaries will attract those who most value them, but not necessarily the most talented. Everywhere we see dedicated, talented people doing brilliantly at their job (health workers come to mind), with their major incentive an important job well done.
The premise that the higher the wage the more a talented genius will be attracted, and the justification that the money will trickle down to benefit the lowest on the scale, is a right-wing idea. The American economist John Kenneth Galbraith described trickle-down economics as the idea that "if you feed the horse amply with oats, some will eventually pass down to the road for the sparrows".
It is a philosophy unsuited for a Labor government. Anthony, listen to Senator Pocock.
Senator Pocock's call to abandon the stage three tax cuts should be supported, given the need to support the aged, the disabled and the sick, to increase the supply of social housing and to transition to a low carbon economy.
State and territory governments also need to review their expenditure priorities. The NSW government has deferred several major infrastructure projects while the ACT government should consider abandoning its commitment to light rail given unmet needs in housing, health and education.
Page three of Tuesday's (August 29) The Canberra Times provided an interesting cognitive dissonance. The top of page headline said "Canberra activists to tackle homelessness". The headline lower down the page said "ACT wants more skilled migrant places" and reveals the ACT wants 5000 skilled migrant places.
Where are the migrants going to live? Are we going to just have more homeless people in Canberra and the rest of Australia? Could we fund our educational system better and train locals instead of importing people with skills?
Crispin Hull's article "Is it a summit for jobs or profits?" (August 30, p25) gave me the impression that the monetary (or "non-social") policies of the Albanese Labor government are being strongly influenced by conservative capitalism.
As Mr Hull points out, this week's jobs and skills summit seems more about providing 'cheap labour' for industry than correcting a skills deficit.
The government has also announced that it will allow more exploration for, and exploitation of, fossil fuels.
It also refuses to contemplate cancelling the stage-three tax cuts that heavily favour the wealthy.
These are not the actions of a genuine Labor government.
With NASA's Artemis 1 rocket on the launch pad, as used for the original 1960s to 1970s Space Race Moon Landing launches, and a manned (and "womanned") return to the moon due for 2024, I wonder if there will be time to revive the Australian space race of the late 1960s?
By this I mean the 1960s breakfast time space race to reach the bottom of the breakfast cereal box in order to find the little packet of a plastic spacecraft model to assemble.
For post baby boomers, just imagine a Yowie or Kinder Surprise model, only of Apollo rockets, command capsule, lunar lander, moon suited astronaut and a (fanciful) wheeled lunar rover.
Which Australian breakfast cereal manufacturer will win this space race this time around?
Once again, vast sums of money and time are being spent on new attempts to land on the moon, initially spacecraft, and later, humans.
Meanwhile on planet earth in the grip of climate change millions of people are suffering loss of life and habitation, disease, lack of food and uncontaminated water through floods, fires, high temperatures and other catastrophic natural events which deprive them of their basic needs for survival.
What a terrible system of values some governments have, especially where NASA is funded for projects which do not immediately benefit humans while ignoring the suffering of our sisters and brothers.
The money expended would be better used to house the homeless, feed the hungry, clothe the naked and attempt to mitigate the problems caused by environmental degradation. We, and other species, are en route to extinction preceded by unthinkable suffering unless we unite in our care for one another and this planet, earth, our only viable home.
If we don't band together we shall all perish together.
I was at university in the late 1960s and early 1970s. I was able to attend through a teacher's scholarship which paid my fees, gave me a textbook allowance, and a small fortnightly payment. Many of my friends also went through university on one of these scholarships. During our degrees we had several placements in both primary and secondary schools.
Once qualified, we were bonded to teach for six years in the NSW Government education system. This initiative provided many teachers to schools during a time when NSW and other areas lacked sufficient qualified people. It gave students the opportunity to achieve a university degree and guaranteed employment once qualified.
I can't see why a similar program couldn't work today to provide more teachers in our schools.
Decades ago, as a tourist I spent several days on the beautiful Yangtze River, China's longest and largest river. Now I might have to walk its journey as a result of the drought there.
Millenia ago Jesus walked on water on the Sea of Galilee, "they behold Jesus walking on the sea" and I also sailed on it a few years ago. But unless there is divine intervention I might be walking on the sea bed soon as it's unlikely humans will be able to solve the climate change problems.
Anyone who tries to deny climate change should be struck down by lighting as they are denying reality and delaying the acceptance of the urgent need to solve our climate problems, that are shown by weather events which used to be once in a century becoming so frequent that are now just "normal" events.
Spread the word, especially to politicians, that we need solutions and maybe do pray for Divine intervention as it might be the only option.
Reading Gary Tobin's letter (Letters, August 26) and talking to friends both near and far, it seems that there is something terribly askew with ACT Revenue's land valuations. In Griffith, the 2022 valuations almost doubled from 2021. This is plainly wrong, and has resulted in rate increases in the order of 10 per cent.
The ramification of this, as Gary Tobin points out, is that once the low 2018 valuation disappears from the rolling five year average, next year's rate increases could be truly staggering. In my case, assuming this year's land valuation remains the same, my rates will increase by 24 per cent.
I urge all readers to sit down and do the calculations for their own properties. I'm sure you won't be happy with what you find.
Judged by the latest events, and by the sluggish aid from the west, Ukraine may lose the Donbass in no more than a couple of weeks.
And then what will happen? I already fear that President Zelensky may be pressured by the west - under veiled threats and/or glittering promises - to sign a Munich-type pact with Moscow. And if he refuses, will he face continuing the war alone, against whatever Putin may further extort from Ukraine?
Does anyone know if seven star energy rating on houses can be achieved without putting styrene completely under the floor slab? ("Seven-star energy ratings to be mandated", canberratimes.com.au, August 27). Styrene suppliers currently won't guarantee the structural integrity of styrene placed under slabs for the 50 years required to the Building Code, not that 50 years is that long anyway.
This means the government, by regulating that houses must now have seven stars, may be opening itself up to future litigation & compensation claims.
The APS already has a "flatter structure". Who says it gets you nowhere?
Have you noticed there are no jokes anymore? Presumably that's because in today's politically correct society, someone, somewhere may be offended. I think it's sad that we can't laugh at ourselves anymore. So much for "laughter is the best medicine".
I find it somewhat incongruous that a much taller sports star is lending his support to a pressing social issue at the same time fronting an ad campaign for a sports betting app ("NBA legend meets PM over Indigenous Voice", canberratimes.com.au, August 28).
I urge Scomo to hold fast until the next election. I would miss the whinging and whining from the righteous brigade. Besides, it is up to the voters of Cook to have the final say on your continued service to them, not Albanese.
One for the summit. Not everyone is capable of tertiary education so why not have HECs for apprentices? A $200-a-week loan paid above their apprentice wage with a pay-back similar to the HECs loan. Most tradies earn a higher wage than those with an arts degree.
Re Dutton's opposition to inclusiveness and diversity in the ADF. He clearly doesn't believe fostering a supporting team environment among colleagues is worthwhile. He may have got one thing right however: Russia and China probably don't hold "Wear it Purple" or "RU OK" morning teas. I'm glad I don't live there.
Desperate times, desperate measures ("Abbott rallies Vic Libs after poor polling", canberratimes.com.au August 28), and delusional assertions from someone who still relies on 'teal' putdowns.
When Scott Morrison attended COP26, his deputy Barnaby Joyce was appointed to act in his place. We thought he was acting PM. But the Solicitor-General now advises that Scott Morrison was legally appointed to five other ministries. So is it possible that Barnaby was automatically appointed as well to those Ministries, three of which have exercise of powers not subject to Cabinet review? A scary possibility.
A group of people, some from the ANU Food Co-op, is helping the homeless get homes. Good on them. Why doesn't the ACT government have such a group? There are beggars at almost every shopping centre and thousands of homeless people.
The Chris Dawson verdict wouldn't have happened if it had been left to the authorities who let the case languish for decades. A good job by the fourth estate. And a good job by the judge.
