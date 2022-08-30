Winter in the City events contributed $1.4 million to the ACT economy in July, with a quarter of people putting their skates on for the ice rink coming to the territory from interstate.
Canberra hotel occupancy was about 87 per cent between July 2 and 17, which the ACT government said was slightly higher than the same school holiday period in 2019.
"It's clear we are seeing strong signs of tourism industry recovery in Canberra. This is being led by leisure travel, with people eager to travel again, visit family and friends, and get back to attending events and visiting attractions," Mr Barr said.
More than 12,000 tickets were sold for the ice rink.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
