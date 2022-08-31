The ACT government is working to secure direct flights from Canberra to a larger number of regional and international destinations, and improve competition on aviation routes to Adelaide and Perth.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has also ruled out "flight shaming" people for catching planes and said encouraging the aviation industry was still compatible with fighting climate change.
"Yes, we are in a climate emergency but that does not mean aviation should not exist. I reject the argument that this industry, like any other emitting industry, cannot take the time that's necessary to evolve to reduce its emissions," Mr Barr told a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday.
Canberra Airport now offers direct services to 13 destinations, up from seven routes available before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"[We] have ambitions to add a few more to that list, and that would include some more regional NSW destinations, some further regional Queensland destinations, hopefully one or two additional regional destinations in Victoria and Tasmania," Mr Barr said.
The Chief Minister said the government was also in discussions with airlines to introduce direct services to New Zealand and other Pacific destinations.
"We're also engaged with both Australian and New Zealand airlines on the trans-Tasman routes and with a number of Pacific airlines in relation to connections into the Pacific and onwards," he said.
"And finally, given the success of Jetstar and their new routes into the ACT in a domestic sense, I think there's some scope to work with them on further connections."
Mr Barr said the government would not underwrite routes, but worked with airlines and airports, along with tourism agencies, to make the flights economically viable for operators.
The Greens' Jo Clay asked Mr Barr about what policies the territory would put in place to reduce aviation emissions, noting work internationally to move to battery-powered planes and banning short-haul flights.
Mr Barr said it was a pantomime where the Greens would seek to pressure the ACT government to regulate an area over which it had no control.
"I just need to be absolutely crystal clear - as I have been previously - that I'm not going to flight shame anyone. We are seeking to grow our aviation industry but aviation in itself is becoming more sustainable. Does it need to continue that journey? Yes," he said.
"But it's part of a national framework, so I certainly do not want to send the signal that the ACT is going to arbitrarily ban aircraft landing at Canberra Airport. One, we can't and two, we won't.
"Let me be clear and kill this issue once and for all: not interested in making some sort of grandstand social-media tweet or Facebook post to say we've stopped aviation."
Flight shaming grew out of a movement that began in Sweden encouraging people to choose not to fly, given the environmental impacts of the aviation industry.
Mr Barr also said the government was working with Canberra Airport and the federal government to develop a northern access road to the freight area of the airport.
The transport link would form a critical part of attracting more international airlines back to the capital, including restarting direct flights to Singapore.
Canberra Airport chief executive Stephen Byron last week said the northern road to the airport's freight precinct at Fairbairn formed a key component to operate air freight at scale from Canberra.
"The great learning for international airlines during COVID was that criticality and importance of air freight to support the business model. And Singapore Airlines have made that absolutely crystal clear to us," Mr Byron told The Canberra Times.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
