During the recent Canberra Writers' Festival, Richard Glover was in conversation with Alex Sloan on the topic "The World According To Richard Glover". His writings have always made me chuckle but the topic on my mind was his book The Land Before Avocado. Some of us remember the 1960s and '70s when avocado was not an everyday food and then came smashed avocado - not that it tasted any better than a couple of slices dressed with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.