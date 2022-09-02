The video of Marin dancing was pretty unremarkable - the only unusual thing about it is that she dares to be a woman and young while occupying the prime ministerial role. Politics and political leadership are still considered a highly masculine domain, made by and for men of a certain privilege and age who, as such, have shaped the norms of political behaviour. So, while it is standard, even celebrated, for male political leaders to swill beer at the footy or have the occasional raucous party, the image of a young woman leader dancing with her friends is considered abnormal. It seems her very presence in the role is regarded as unusual, and I guess that's because it sadly still is.

