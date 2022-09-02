The Canberra Times
ACT left in the dark on NSW and Victorian free pre-kindergarten plans

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
ACT early childhood development minister Yvette Berry did not know about NSW and Victoria's plans for universal pre-kindergarten before they were announced. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government was left out of a deal between NSW and Victoria to introduce 30 hours of free preschool for all children within 10 years, a budget estimates hearing was told.

