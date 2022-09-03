The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sydney Football Stadium highlights benefits of a Civic stadium in Canberra

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:25am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Sydney Football Stadium burst to life on Friday night when the Roosters played the Rabbitohs. Picture by Getty Images

The light-rail carriage was packed with fans wearing gold scarves and jerseys.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.