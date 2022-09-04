Canberra Racing has sent out an SOS to the ACT government.
If urgent action isn't taken, Canberra Racing acting chief executive Matt Kolek is concerned the $55 million industry - and more than 400 jobs - will be lost in the ACT.
Kolek has called on the government to do something about the escalating worker's compensation insurance premiums that are crippling the racing industry.
It's started an exodus of Canberra trainers - Nick Olive the latest moving across the border to Queanbeyan - because there's unlimited liability in the ACT making premiums astronomically higher.
The Canberra Times revealed he joined Matthew Dale, Joseph Ible, Luke Pepper, Doug Gorrel and Neil Osborne in leaving the capital.
Olive will slash his worker's compensation bill from more than $100,000 per year to just $3000 with the 25-kilometre shift.
The proud Canberran was devastated he's been forced to make the move for business reasons.
Kolek said it was a sad day for Canberra Racing and he hoped they'd be able to welcome Olive back one day.
"Nick's situation is an example of how urgent the need is for some change here," he said.
"We need to save the jobs in the industry and general business activity in Canberra.
"We are a significant contributor to the ACT economy and the sporting and cultural life of the ACT, and we need to act now to make sure we can stop people leaving the industry in Canberra."
Kolek welcomed ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's continued support of the memorandum of understanding that will provide the racing industry with $40 million over the next five years.
But the industry is under attack from the ACT Greens, who want to shut racing down in Canberra by making that the last MoU ever signed.
That's despite Canberra Racing not only boosting the ACT economy by $55 million every year, but also helping provide more than $100 million to the government over the next five years through the point-of-consumption tax.
The ACT's the only state government that doesn't provide any of the PoC tax back to the racing industry, making it the lowest funded precinct in Australia.
South Australia provides twice as much funding to the industry per capita, while other states, like NSW, receive three to four times as much.
"The legislation in the ACT is different and that puts our people at a competitive disadvantage compared to the trainers just over the border," Kolek said.
"And we also get far less support from our government than any other state or territory.
"Looking at the issues around worker's comp is something that can minimise the disadvantage to our trainers here in the ACT.
"The value-added economic contribution from ACT racing is circa $55 million per year.
"We've got over 400 jobs the industry supports, but those jobs and that economic activity are at risk if we don't get action as soon as possible."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
