The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese under pressure to detail plan to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is concerned about the rising cost of living. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government is facing fresh pressure to relieve cost-of-living pain for households as mortgage holders brace for another interest rate rise this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.