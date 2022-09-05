ONE is Jamie Oliver's homage to making your life simpler and more convenient when it comes to getting good food on the table, without any compromise on flavour. It's about helping you to plan your weekly shops to embrace knockout dishes and utterly delicious food, whatever the time of year, weekday or weekend, with no stress. It's about making your life easier.
And he likes the idea of minimal washing up too, with every recipe cooked in just one pan or pot.
Serves 2. Total time: 15 minutes.
Ingredients
Method
Put 1/2 a tablespoon of olive oil in a 30cm non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat, then place the fish skin side down to one side of the pan and finely grate over the lime zest. Trim the spring onions, chop the white parts into 2cm lengths and add to the pan with the tomatoes, halving any larger ones. As soon as the fish skin is golden and crispy, move the half-cooked fish to your board. Boil the kettle.
Stir the curry paste into the pan for one minute, then squeeze in half the lime juice and add the coconut cream and gnocchi. Pour in 300ml of boiling kettle water, bring back to the boil, then sprinkle in the sugar snaps. Sit the fish fillets on top, skin side up, cover the pan, and cook for four minutes. Finely slice the green spring onion tops and scatter over, then serve with lime wedges, for squeezing over.
Nutrition: Energy 565kcal, Fat 12.2g, Saturated fat 4.6g, Protein 37.9g, Carbs 72.8g, Sugars 20.6g, Salty 2.7g, Fibre 10.8g.
Serves 12. Total time: 1 hour, plus chilling.
Ingredients
Method
Preheat the oven to 160C. Melt the butter in a 28cm ovenproof frying pan over a low heat, while you blitz the biscuits until fine in a food processor. Turn the heat off, tip the biscuit crumbs into the pan and mix well, then spread and pat out in an even layer, going slightly up the sides. Bake for five minutes, then remove. Crack the eggs into the processor (there's no need to clean it), with the vanilla and most of the icing sugar and blitz for two minutes, until pale. Blitz in the cream cheese and lemon juice, then pour evenly over the biscuit base. Mash half the raspberries and the remaining icing sugar with a fork, swirl through the top, then bake for 15 minutes.
Pull out the pan and scatter over the rest of the raspberries, dust with a little extra icing sugar, then pop back in for another 10 minutes. At this point, switch from the oven to the grill on full whack, until the top is beautifully golden and just starting to catch. Remove and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for twi hours before serving. The texture won't be completely smooth but boy will it be delicious.
Nutrition: Energy 362kcal, Fat 25.2g, Saturated fat 14.9g, Protein 6.9g, Carbs 27.3g, Sugars 20g, Salt 0.7g, Fibre 1.1g.
Serves 4. Prep: 15 minutes. Cook: 50 minutes.
Ingredients
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C. Put the chicken into a large cold shallow casserole pan and place on a high heat. Fry for 10 minutes, or until golden all over, turning regularly, while you peel and finely slice the garlic, and wash, trim and very finely slice the leeks. Pick and roughly chop the rosemary leaves, then add to the pan with the garlic and leeks, season with sea salt and black pepper, mix well and cook for a couple of minutes to soften slightly. Make sure the chicken is skin side up, then pour in the cider, half-drain and add the beans, and roast for 45 minutes, or until the chicken pulls easily away from the bone.
Move the pan to a medium-high heat on the hob. Bomb in little nuggets of Stilton and add the crème frache. Mix well, simmer for a just few minutes, then you're ready to serve. I like it just as it is, or with a side of steamed greens.
Nutrition: Energy 514kcal, Fat 28g, Saturated fat 9g, Protein 46.7g, Carbs 15.3g, Sugars 5.3g, Salt 0.5g, Fibre 6.1g.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
