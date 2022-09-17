Since then I've decided I am quite happy living with less stuff. Indeed 2022 became the year of not buying stuff. I don't need any more vases, just more flowers to put in them; or any more platters, just more friends around my dinner table to serve. It's September and I've pretty much stuck to that. I've lashed out and bought a new dress because I couldn't resist it. The only new homewares are the simple things I made myself during a recent pottery course. It's been a great lesson in restraint.