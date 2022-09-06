The Albanese government may be riding high on an extended post election honeymoon, but the Coalition is souring the party, warning Labor that "there are tough times ahead" and it should prepare for a political version of "hand-to-hand combat".
A day after being hit by a historic low Newspoll result for the Coalition, Liberal leader Peter Dutton also used the sitting week gee-up to the Coalition partyroom to warn Labor about 'hubris'.
But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already started to prepare the rough ground, telling the Labor caucus on Tuesday, that despite the "celebration" of the government's first 100 days there are some "difficult decisions" coming in the October budget.
Mr Albanese told colleagues he was "humbled" to have such a talented team in government but joked at his predecessor's expense that he felt he had "no need to swear myself into additional portfolios".
It comes after a series of government wins: the generally positive reviews of the outcomes of last week's jobs and skills summit, no matter how pre-prepared, and as the government secures the last vote needed to pass the signature Climate Bill to enshrine the 43 per cent emission reduction target.
In the Coalition partyroom, the Opposition Leader zeroed in on Labor's performance, warning the most dangerous thing for a new government is "hubris" and "there are tough times ahead" and it will be "judged" by how it responds - a reference to surging inflation and interest rates.
Nationals leader David Littleproud backed Mr Dutton, telling colleagues that Australians want their governments to succeed no matter what political persuasion, but also warned Labor that "times are going to get tough" and there was "no silver bullet".
As for how the opposition will respond, he told colleagues that it will always be "hand-to-hand combat" as to how the issues are dealt with.
The Indigenous Voice to Parliament was also up for partyroom discussions. Mr Dutton declared the opposition wants to be "generous-spirited and open minded" about the Voice, but wants "basic questions" answered as he accused the government of "making it up as they go along".
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus separately explained to colleagues that the government was on a "slow build" with the Voice campaign and it could only work as a campaign that "the community owns".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
