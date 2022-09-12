Trim fat from chops. Heat oil and add salt, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon. Saute chops in oil until meat is light brown on both sides. Add water and simmer for 30 minutes. Cut each apricot in four, wash with raisins. Melt one tablespoon butter in another pan and saute fruit for five minutes, turning constantly. Place the other tablespoon melted butter and two tablespoons of water in bottom of fireproof dish. Add rice and arrange chops and fruit in layers above rice. Put lid on dish and cook for 10-15 minutes on top of stove at medium heat. Reduce heat to minimum and simmer for a further 40 minutes.