The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Costa Georgiadis heading to Canberra for Floriade

By Susan Parsons
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Costa Georgiadis with school children for Junior Landcare. Picture supplied

Just in time for the school holidays and during Biodiversity Month, host of the ABC's Gardening Australia, Costa Georgiadis, is teaming up with Junior Landcare to ask Australian children "What's in your backyard?".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.