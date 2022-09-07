The ACT has recorded a second day with known active COVID cases below 1000, as new detected infections steadily decline.
ACT Health announced on Wednesday that 138 new cases were reported in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday. That drops the seven-day rolling average from 169 to 155.
Of the new cases, 72 cases were detected by PCR, and 66 were from rapid antigen tests.
There are 892 known active cases in the ACT, 63 fewer than on Tuesday when they dropped below 1000 for the first time in nine months (since December 28, 2021).
The number of daily cases has remained under 300 for 19 days.
There were 89 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Tuesday, four fewer than the day before. One person remains in intensive care and on a ventilator.
No new deaths were reported, meaning the total number of lives lost to the virus during the pandemic remains at 125.
The total number of reported COVID cases in the ACT since March 2020 is now 203,613.
Double vaccinated people make up 77.8 per cent of the ACT population aged over five.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed is at 78.1 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose is at 57.3 per cent. Vaccination rates are updated on Fridays.
In NSW, 3666 new cases were detected in the 24-hour reporting period to 4pm on Tuesday, 666 more than on Tuesday.
The state recorded 21 deaths overnight, six fewer than the day before and there are a total of 50,994 known active cases.
Victoria recorded 2237 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,270. Eleven deaths were also recorded since Tuesday.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
