The ACT Greens received the highest amount of cash donations last financial year with the party pulling in more than $300,000, the latest disclosure figures have shown.
The Canberra Liberals received a higher amount of cash donations than Labor, as the Liberals received $230,406 and Labor received $181,056.
Advertisement
However, ACT Labor still received the highest overall amount of contributions at more than $1.4 million. This was followed by the ACT Greens at $614,894 and $539,204.
The disclosure returns from Elections ACT show that former Greens member of the Legislative Assembly Caroline Le Couteur gave the highest overall individual donation.
Ms Le Couteur gave $27,333 to the party.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The highest source of income for the Labor party was from its investment trust the 1973 Foundation, which provided $317,297. The Community and Public Sector Union also had a receipt for $35,316 to the Labor party.
The largest cash donation to the Labor party was from consultancy firm CMAX Advisory, which gave $7500.
The largest donations from individuals came from Joe Andon, of Wakerley Queensland, and John De Margheriti, of Forde, who both gave $5000.
The biggest receipt for the Canberra Liberals came from Sentia Real Estate and was for $92,356.
The largest individual cash donation came from Ian Richardson, of Berrima, who gave $1500.
The returns show details of receipts, gifts, payments and debts related to politicians and parties. Receipts include public funding, affiliation fees and levies imposed by the party upon its elected representatives.
All receipts over $1000 for political parties must be disclosed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.