The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Canberra Times Fun Run a new challenge for Penny Jackson after cancer diagnosis

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Jackson is aiming to complete the 5k in the upcoming Canberra Times Fun Run. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Penny Jackson has always been an avid netball player, but she jokes she needed a ball (or even a frisbee) to motivate her to run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.