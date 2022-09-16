Penny Jackson has always been an avid netball player, but she jokes she needed a ball (or even a frisbee) to motivate her to run.
Now, 18 months after a cancer diagnosis she is training to complete the 5km Canberra Times Fun Run in November.
In December 2020, the Bonython resident experienced chest pain and lumps appeared on her legs. After an initial autoimmune disease diagnosis and a growing lump on her chest, Ms Jackson discovered she had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in April 2021.
"I had six rounds of chemotherapy which was brutal, but now I can say that I'm cancer-free as of November 2021," she said.
"I remember when I was sick every minute felt like an eternity. The toxic feeling of stuff in my body felt awful.
"Sometimes when I'm having a stressful day at work, or when things are really hectic, I sometimes stop myself and go, 'Aren't you so happy time is flying? This is what you wanted'.
"I couldn't run 5km before I got sick, but why have limitations? I'm going to build up and actually run it."
The year 3 teacher has been working with an exercise physiologist to increase her strength. Her rehabilitation started with simply lifting her legs and has progressed to running, squats and more advanced exercise.
Due to the stress chemotherapy puts on the heart, Ms Jackson has to train while keeping her heart rate under a certain level.
"I can now jog for 15 minutes at the right heart rate level without stopping. And, oh my gosh, that feels so amazing," she said.
"There's a bike track at the back of my house and I just run up and back, up and back. I wouldn't say I love running but I am very motivated to get out there and do it."
Looking back at her cancer treatment, Ms Jackson said it felt unreal to be well again.
"Sometimes I'll look at myself in the mirror, my hair is a lot shorter, and I can't quite believe it. It's still so bizarre to think it happened to me," she said.
"There's a sense of accomplishment and happiness to be on the other side."
The Canberra Times Fun Run will be back on November 6 after forced cancellations in previous years due to COVID-19.
For the first time, the event will offer a 21.1km half-marathon event on top of the 10km, 5km and 2km kids' run.
Participants are able to start fundraising for the charity of their choice. The top charities being chosen at this stage include R U OK?, Lifeline Australia and Make-A-Wish Australia.
Registrations are now open for the Canberra Times Fun Run.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
