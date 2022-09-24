Aged 101, Iris has a new make-up range

There are not many 101-year-olds who are revered for their sense of style, but Iris Apfel is not your average centenarian.
With her signature black framed glasses and layers of bold, chunky jewellery, the native New Yorker has worked in various fashion or design industries her entire life, and was the subject of a 2014 documentary called Iris. Mattel made a Barbie version of Apfel in 2018 and earlier this year she joined forces with fashion brand H&M on a range of out-there clothing and accessories.
Now the fashion and beauty icon has collaborated with cult British beauty brand Ciaté London to create a make-up range that epitomises Apfel's 'more is more' attitude to life.
The Ciaté London X Iris Apfel collection includes creamy gloss lipsticks in a unique, buildable tinted gloss formulation, a nod to Apfel's love for bold and eclectic lip colours.
There's also a set of eyeshadow palettes (pictured) that embody timeless style and flamboyant flair. Combining glamorous shimmers, pops of vivacious colour and buttery-soft, neutral mattes, these pocket-sized palettes are packed with pigment and provide the ultimate mix of shades.
A handy form of self expression, Cheat Sheets Nail Wraps are best sellers for Ciaté London, inspiring wearers to get creative and achieve salon-worthy nails in minutes. This year they've been given an Iris Apfel makeover, with colour clashes, pops of colour and bold prints.
Apfel once said style is not about age, but attitude, and this new range is more than proof of this.
"I never wanted to be an old fuddy-duddy," she said in her 2018 memoir Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon. "I hold the self-proclaimed title for being the world's oldest living teenager and I aim to keep it that way."
Ciaté London X Iris Apfel's limited edition capsule collection launches exclusively in MECCA on September 27.
