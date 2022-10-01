For many people, especially teenagers exploring the wonderful world of cosmetics for the first time, ascertaining the best shade of foundation and other make-up can be confusing. Fortunately, brands such as Fenty Beauty have built intuitive technology into their websites to help people find their best shade.
The Fenty Face Shade Finder provides a preliminary quiz to help narrow down potential shade matches and the Try Shade On button accesses your device's camera so you can take a selfie and try numerous shades to find your best match. They also have a team of beauty advisers available for consultations via Zoom, which you can book using the Virtual Appointment tool.
Global Fenty Beauty make-up artist Priscilla Ono also answered these questions to help guide those looking for the perfect match.
What should you do if your face and neck are not the same colour?
As we usually, or try our best to, shield our face from the sun, our face will most possibly be two to three shades lighter than our neck. To make sure the blend from your face and neck is seamless, I always make sure to colour match foundations/tints to the neck.
What lip/eye/cheek colours are generally more flattering on deeper skin tones?
When it comes to blush, it all starts with understanding your undertone. Complexions have warm, neutral, and cool tones, and you can determine the best shade by looking at your veins.
For lips, again it's all about undertone - however, consider brown and purple shades like walnut, caramel, and wine are perfect go-to hues.
Finally for eyes, you want a colour that won't disappoint in the pigment department and pops against the skin.
For deeper skin tones, it's about making sure that the colours are true. When the colours aren't, that's when they can appear chalky and muddy on the skin.
Any other tips?
For beauty beginners, less is more! Keep coverage light to allow yourself to experiment with layering products.
Second to this, cream products will be your best friend while you're getting used to how products work and where to place them.
But most importantly, quoting Rihanna, "Make-up is there for you to have fun with! "Don't be afraid, take risk and play with the products."
